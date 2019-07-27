Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.67 Million; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Its M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stake by $1.15 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,835 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 227,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 261,414 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 50,245 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,166 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 89,158 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 20,495 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 7,563 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Heartland Advsrs has 713,990 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Ww Investors holds 0.01% or 967,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 16,841 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,547 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). New England Mgmt reported 12,358 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 32,726 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 149,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe Co holds 3.7% or 148,935 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,512 shares to 331,554 shares, valued at $18.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).