Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Share Value Rose; Tjx Cos New (Call) (TJX) Share Price Rose While Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Position by $54.26 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (TJX) by 63.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 578,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.76 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.42 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 72,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.88 million, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 10.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 21.30 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 222,458 shares to 5.57 million shares, valued at $72.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 598,629 shares to 705,129 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 635,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

