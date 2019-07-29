Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased By $13.29 Million Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust Has 1 Sentiment

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 34.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 121,894 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock declined 3.39%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 231,038 shares with $25.41M value, down from 352,932 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 141,154 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 27 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 27 reduced and sold stock positions in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $532.98 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 28.03 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.

It closed at $13.37 lastly. It is down 8.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 358.33% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $13.37 million for 106.78 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 269,088 shares. The Hawaii-based Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Michigan-based Seizert Prtnrs has invested 1.9% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). New South Capital owns 849,777 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 387,370 shares. Etrade Management Ltd accumulated 4,298 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Co reported 9,253 shares stake. Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.24% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Alpine Woods Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,061 shares. Northern holds 244,709 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 3,729 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 72,814 shares to 189,574 valued at $54.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 77,847 shares and now owns 507,647 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.