Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $4.90 Million; Share Price Rose; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 61,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 722,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.73M, down from 784,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,130 were accumulated by Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited. Delta Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.13% or 15,770 shares. Field Main National Bank has 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 376,703 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct reported 143,904 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,967 shares. 7,019 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trillium Asset Mgmt holds 3,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 51,564 were reported by Vision Capital Mngmt. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fagan Assoc accumulated 27,667 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 14,690 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 197,609 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,250 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 186,450 shares to 270,050 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 72,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated has 1.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Boston holds 2.09% or 62,642 shares in its portfolio. 181,608 are owned by Da Davidson Com. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability has 3,492 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 436,823 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Invest Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 9,969 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 537,356 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 705,866 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates has 150,703 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 441,282 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx owns 32,455 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.