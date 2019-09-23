Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Masters Capital Management Lifted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 16.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc acquired 140,000 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $32.61M value, up from 860,000 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 6.98 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 21.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 157,940 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 564,226 shares with $47.45M value, down from 722,166 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18M shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 320,011 shares to 477,011 valued at $63.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 185,875 shares and now owns 259,375 shares. Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp holds 78,485 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 30,243 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 509,473 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 16,078 shares. Prentiss Smith holds 76,077 shares. Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 2.57% or 109,975 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 340,228 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Hallmark Management has 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,757 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 5.45M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Marathon Cap Management reported 3,160 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 580,374 were reported by Guardian Tru.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 10.97% above currents $83.58 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 2,500 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $65,844 on Thursday, August 29. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 19.08% above currents $27.99 stock price. American Airlines Group had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAL in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating.

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) stake by 1.00M shares to 1.00 million valued at $70.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 700,000 shares. First Solar Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FSLR) was reduced too.