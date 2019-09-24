Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut By $1.20 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Holding By $17.98 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stake by 99.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 3.00 million shares as Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 6,420 shares with $42,000 value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Callon Petroleum Company now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 22.64 million shares traded or 43.05% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 6,905 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 185,625 shares with $32.41 million value, down from 192,530 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 2.28M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.53% above currents $167.14 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 15,177 shares stake. Veritable Lp has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2.30 million are owned by Investec Asset Management Ltd. House Ltd Llc reported 1,775 shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 1.83% or 128,545 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 3.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 52,997 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Srb owns 2,886 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Com holds 14,747 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 35,678 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 2,912 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 6,573 were reported by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. First City Capital Mngmt Inc has 8,473 shares. Moreover, Pictet Bancorp Ltd has 3.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 46,080 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 375 shares to 21,461 valued at $40.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) stake by 53,000 shares and now owns 63,000 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Qs Limited Com holds 17,955 shares. Citigroup holds 1.68M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1.34M shares. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 1.83% or 13,012 shares. E&G Advisors LP has 0.1% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Advisory Svcs Network Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Guggenheim Cap Limited owns 195,449 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company holds 4.45 million shares. 23,984 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 4,226 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Principal Gp stated it has 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $10,039 worth of stock or 2,415 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) stake by 43,234 shares to 241,102 valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mimecast Ltd stake by 198,495 shares and now owns 860,164 shares. Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) was raised too.