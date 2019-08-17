Locust Wood Capital Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $607,331; Share Value Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 1585.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 607,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 645,627 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888,000, up from 38,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Select Dividend (DVY) by 226,968 shares to 173 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 9,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc accumulated 757,426 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Country Club Tru Na has 29,113 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mitchell Group Incorporated invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 464,965 shares. Pnc Ser Group has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Loews reported 0.17% stake. Sequent Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,086 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has 20,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation holds 0.46% or 2.04 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arizona State Retirement owns 471,479 shares.

