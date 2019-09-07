Locust Wood Capital Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Suncor Energy New (SU); Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Primecap Management Company Has Increased Holding by $2.49 Million

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 40,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 5.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.86M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 118,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 929,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs. Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 253,606 shares to 33.36 million shares, valued at $3.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mount Vernon Associates Md owns 21,417 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fjarde Ap has 734,710 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank accumulated 248 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.21 million are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. Camarda Finance Advisors Llc invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 32.80 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Provise Gp has 114,846 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,598 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt stated it has 21,875 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 1.53M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 18.89 million shares. Meyer Handelman Co owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 48,486 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 66,840 shares to 83,835 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,795 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).