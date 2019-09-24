Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Danaher (Put) (DHR) Position; Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Shorts Up By 45.1%

Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) had an increase of 45.1% in short interest. TRK’s SI was 133,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.1% from 91,800 shares previously. With 56,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK)’s short sellers to cover TRK’s short positions. The SI to Speedway Motorsports Inc’s float is 1.19%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 179,502 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has risen 14.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.00 TO $1.20; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $1.00 TO $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $450 MLN TO $475 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Net $113.7M; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.20, EST. $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 1Q Rev $74.4M; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q REV. $76.4M, EST. $83.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ Speedway Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRK)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR) stake by 99.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 52,000 shares as Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 104,500 shares with $14.94 million value, up from 52,500 last quarter. Danaher Corporation (Put) now has $103.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset holds 0.3% or 19,234 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation reported 3,990 shares. Torray Ltd has invested 2.41% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 17,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spc Fincl invested in 0.05% or 1,800 shares. Essex Services stated it has 6,788 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 463,742 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreover, South Street Advisors Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,000 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company reported 92,903 shares stake. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Blb&B Advisors Limited Company holds 36,194 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Everence Capital Mgmt owns 34,845 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity. RALES MITCHELL P had bought 2,500 shares worth $348,800.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 1.77M shares to 167,500 valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) stake by 617,166 shares and now owns 105,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.85, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Speedway Motorsports, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.08% more from 8.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). Stifel Financial has 14,130 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 20 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). North Star Investment owns 133,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P reported 108,937 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). Northern Trust Corporation owns 177,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) for 30,700 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,054 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 19,189 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). 32,800 are held by Omers Administration. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 45 shares.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.09 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.