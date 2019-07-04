Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $24.79 Million; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Shares Rose, Holder Johnson Financial Group Decreased Stake by $523,159

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 43.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 5,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,364 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 13,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21 million were sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Commerce has invested 1.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.34 million shares or 2.39% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,367 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Rnc Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 835,288 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.8% or 59.60 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 3.54M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc accumulated 7,196 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 51,622 shares. Prudential Finance holds 8.77 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.88M shares. Strategic Fincl Service Inc reported 8,416 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares to 231,038 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,153 shares to 103,264 shares, valued at $29.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 108,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,941 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 earnings per share, up 8.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.01 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.86 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.00 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mgmt holds 95,649 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 2,574 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barrett Asset Llc accumulated 489 shares. Moreover, Cadence Financial Bank Na has 0.71% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cap Mngmt Va invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 1.87% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 224,178 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 8,083 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Natixis reported 134,277 shares stake. Regions Financial has 0.77% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 725,957 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 147,491 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Tarbox Family Office reported 276 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors owns 28,972 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.