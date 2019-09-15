Lockheed(Lmt) (LMT) Valuation Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased Position by $2.09 Million; Cadiz (CDZI) Stake Held by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 28,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 875,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 847,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 109,156 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed(Lmt) (LMT) by 493.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 1,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed(Lmt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Spdr(Xle (XLE) by 377,819 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $72.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,952 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt invested in 772 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hyman Charles D accumulated 31,710 shares. Naples Advsr Lc holds 0.83% or 9,358 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.23% or 2.62M shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 15,886 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Co Lc has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hills Bank And invested in 0.17% or 1,779 shares. The Washington-based Washington Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,197 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 603 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 143,592 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv invested in 1,096 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold CDZI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 2.31% less from 10.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 3,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Wafra accumulated 0.05% or 139,030 shares. Waverton Limited reported 133,000 shares. Paloma Partners Management Comm stated it has 31,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 10,900 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 1,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 11,521 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc stated it has 0.06% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,843 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 572 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 254,125 shares. Equitec Specialists Lc holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,823 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 21,073 shares in its portfolio.