Lockheed Martin (LMT) to pay $2.20 on Sep 27, 2019; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding By $78.40 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 93.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp acquired 2.80 million shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 5.80M shares with $164.84M value, up from 3.00M last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is expected to pay $2.20 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:LMT) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $2.20 dividend. Lockheed Martin Corp’s current price of $361.91 translates into 0.61% yield. Lockheed Martin Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 836,256 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES

Among 2 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings has $3700 highest and $31 lowest target. $34’s average target is 0.68% above currents $33.77 stock price. Zayo Group Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Monday, February 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,815 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 2,413 shares. Moreover, Skylands Lc has 0.82% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 208,600 shares. Starboard Value Lp invested in 2.85% or 4.10M shares. Voya Inv Ltd holds 188,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 297,500 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Grs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.81% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 288,631 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zweig stated it has 177,421 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 37,342 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 64,807 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 47,931 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $102.20 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control , Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. It has a 17.64 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 772 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 609 shares in its portfolio. 16,883 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 75 shares. Crossvault Cap Lc has invested 4.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Benedict Finance Advsrs holds 0.95% or 7,329 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Payden And Rygel has invested 2.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Atria Limited Liability holds 12,705 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reported 42,970 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.17% or 102,157 shares. James Invest invested in 8,440 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Park Oh has 1,976 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target.

