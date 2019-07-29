Lockheed Martin (LMT) to pay $2.20 on Sep 27, 2019; Ionic Capital Management Raised By $1.13 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 251.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc acquired 40,200 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 56,200 shares with $1.60M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is expected to pay $2.20 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:LMT) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $2.20 dividend. Lockheed Martin Corp’s current price of $369.46 translates into 0.60% yield. Lockheed Martin Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 791,383 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,126 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 68 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt owns 1,945 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) invested in 0.11% or 21,566 shares. Finance Consulate owns 3,056 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,480 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 22,826 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 2.62% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Of Vermont owns 12,462 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ativo Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 3,329 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control , Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. It has a 18.01 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1.21M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.40 million shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 839,613 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 36,204 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Capital Guardian owns 2,823 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Com holds 1,330 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 206,139 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.71% or 114,970 shares. The Iowa-based Principal has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In stake by 92,054 shares to 125,021 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) stake by 179,000 shares and now owns 221,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

