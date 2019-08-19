Lockheed Martin (LMT) to pay $2.20 on Sep 27, 2019; BON-TON STORES COMMON SHARES (BONTQ) SI Decreased By 9.2%

BON-TON STORES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) had a decrease of 9.2% in short interest. BONTQ’s SI was 7,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.2% from 8,700 shares previously. With 25,300 avg volume, 0 days are for BON-TON STORES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BONTQ)’s short sellers to cover BONTQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0139. About 24,900 shares traded or 81.70% up from the average. The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is expected to pay $2.20 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:LMT) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $2.20 dividend. Lockheed Martin Corp’s current price of $377.00 translates into 0.58% yield. Lockheed Martin Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.17% above currents $377 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37900 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.46 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control , Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. It has a 18.37 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank And Trust Of Newtown accumulated 0.31% or 3,783 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 145 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 23,297 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management accumulated 2,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,000 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 458 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Company reported 365 shares. Capstone Investment Llc reported 1,960 shares. Fidelity National Fincl Incorporated reported 1.51% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 3.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 52,500 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 29,220 shares. Martin Currie holds 37,060 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles owns 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 19 shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Gru Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential reported 504,422 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

