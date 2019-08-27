Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose While Schulhoff & Co Has Upped Its Holding; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $9.02 Million as Stock Declined

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.32. About 680,293 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 470,830 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

