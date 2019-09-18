Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose While Lafayette Investments Has Raised by $871,926 Its Position; Wr Berkley (WRB) Holding Maintained by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 2,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $393.98. About 952,297 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 643,778 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 2,000 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.