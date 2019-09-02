Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose While Washington Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $750,000; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Trimmed by $1.86 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 91,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 111,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 422,758 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hyman Charles D holds 0.97% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 31,460 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 867 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wills Financial Group owns 3.25% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 15,949 shares. Bontempo Ohly Management holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,731 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,744 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Washington-based Washington Cap Mngmt has invested 1.9% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Guyasuta Invest Advsr accumulated 6,465 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 875 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 2,620 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt has 4,512 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 12,800 shares. Aqr Capital Lc reported 2,367 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 8,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 80,000 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.13% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Asset Mgmt One Co invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,294 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 177,786 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 72,780 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Guggenheim Lc owns 60,257 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited has 474,582 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg by 39,349 shares to 212,169 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).