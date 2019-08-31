Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Eagle Capital Management Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.2% In May 26 Wk

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares to 99,954 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd has 2.41% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 4,043 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,088 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 244,821 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sterling Cap Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,926 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has 0.7% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,562 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited stated it has 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). South Carolina-based Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co has invested 1.54% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 478 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru Co invested in 0.04% or 1,294 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd owns 3,852 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Monetary Management Gp owns 8,480 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.02% or 1,143 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd owns 150,535 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc holds 13 shares. California-based Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South Dakota Council holds 111,514 shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,831 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 189,269 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York owns 4,215 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc invested in 251,297 shares. 10,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication holds 0.04% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 38,407 shares. Ima Wealth owns 12,852 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 34,268 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $106.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,454 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).