Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose While Evercore Wealth Management Raised Stake; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lifted by $1.00 Million Its Stake

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 1,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 6,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $370.38. About 697,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 3,412 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 170,933 shares. Baupost Gp Limited Liability Co Ma owns 399,151 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birinyi Associate holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,393 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.02 million shares. Penobscot Incorporated invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange Capital Mngmt accumulated 54,933 shares. Parsons Capital Ri owns 63,421 shares. Snow Cap Management LP accumulated 2.81% or 400,528 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,266 shares. Washington Com has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 33,632 were accumulated by Btc Capital Mngmt Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Mngmt owns 2,884 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1,295 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 149,979 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 5,688 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. James Inv Research Inc has 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,440 shares. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wms Ltd accumulated 1,142 shares. St Germain D J Company holds 1,685 shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.05% or 24,980 shares. Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 16,232 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Paragon Mngmt Limited reported 0.2% stake. Cypress Asset Tx reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Ocean Limited Company reported 387 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

