Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose While Regions Financial Has Lowered Position by $332,400; Cypress Capital Management Maintains Position in Home Depot (HD)

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 64,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 62,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $208.88. About 2.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 1,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 171,507 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.48 million, down from 172,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $366.56. About 827,552 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.40 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

