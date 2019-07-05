Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose While First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Its Stake; Meridian Management Co Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Has Upped by $427,500

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 4.64M shares traded or 29.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,590 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 7,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $370. About 502,196 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video)

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,941 shares to 22,160 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. The insider Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt invested in 0.5% or 1,771 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability has 21,963 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 22,621 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Artemis Llp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 86,006 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.48% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 325,909 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 917,145 shares. Mcmillion accumulated 11,162 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 1% or 86,210 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 48,519 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability stated it has 4,172 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,770 are held by Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 20,178 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.83% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).