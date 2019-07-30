Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Boosted Position by $2.56 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.62. About 602,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 716,264 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 250,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 669 shares stake. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.43% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 72,391 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 6,950 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co accumulated 56,495 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 8,899 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 52,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,895 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 20,860 are held by Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh. Grs Advsrs Lc holds 7.54% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 372,071 shares. Security National Tru Communications has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 36,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 1,129 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,245 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 58,158 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 1,294 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc owns 8,719 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Fincl Svcs holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,322 shares. 12,582 were reported by Davenport Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 2,506 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Llc owns 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 152 shares. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 5,149 shares. Principal Group Inc stated it has 361,158 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt accumulated 16,203 shares or 1.35% of the stock. National Asset has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com has 920 shares.

