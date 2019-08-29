Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Upped by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; Bsw Wealth Partners Holds Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW)

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $271.46. About 42,394 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $382.47. About 274,494 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,772 shares to 239,635 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com owns 1,895 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated reported 1,930 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 54,369 shares. 1,020 are held by Cutter Brokerage Inc. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Llc owns 766 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Summit Strategies Inc holds 969 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn reported 0.02% stake. Murphy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 16,883 shares. 4,880 are held by Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 22,826 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 82,215 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Comm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 14,030 shares. State Street reported 45.02M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 2,769 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc by 34,680 shares to 122,586 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 39,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 3,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,157 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kistler owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 50 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 36,679 shares. 58 were reported by Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division. Cibc Savings Bank Usa stated it has 1,632 shares. Davenport Ltd Com reported 986 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 56,035 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 1,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 2,185 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 1,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio.