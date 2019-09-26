Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; Doheny Asset Management Has Lifted Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $513,360

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $390.53. About 81,928 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $195.62. About 167,317 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares to 40,703 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 17,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,966 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares to 16,695 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Reit (NYSE:MPW) by 35,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,550 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).