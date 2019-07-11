Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Maintained by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; Walmart (Put) (WMT) Holder Jefferies Group Has Upped Its Holding by $6.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $368.06. About 37,719 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (WMT) by 1410.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 64,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 183,179 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – Naspers is Selling Its 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures $561.8M Contract for ATACMS Missiles – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin snags $175M in latest missile deal with U.S. Navy – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares to 56,362 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,810 shares. 4,172 are held by Welch Forbes Ltd Co. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 19,561 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.23% or 21,493 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 1,020 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,590 shares. Keystone Finance Planning holds 0.78% or 5,239 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 21.53 million shares. 35,022 are owned by Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.4% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tompkins Corporation holds 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,561 shares. Beese Fulmer Management has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 772 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was bought by GORDON ILENE S. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M was sold by Evans Michele A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 0.75% or 12,204 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc reported 81,095 shares stake. 2,975 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Co. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 12,512 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,045 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.38% or 87.31 million shares. 11,059 are held by Enterprise Financial Ser. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 99,577 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 372,279 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 65,872 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Com holds 170,055 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 1.68 million shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc invested in 8,172 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Toth Fin Advisory owns 42,974 shares. 1.19 million were reported by Citigroup.