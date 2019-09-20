Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Maintained by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Valuation Rose While Centerbridge Partners LP Decreased Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 40,572 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 1,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 17,357 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $394.46. About 316,301 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,935 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 1.68M shares or 15.61% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 50,005 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 6,492 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% or 42,349 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4.07 million shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 16,565 shares. Verition Fund Management reported 11,878 shares stake. Moreover, Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,649 shares. 90,000 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 3,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 413,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,305 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88 million shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.