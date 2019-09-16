Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Maintained by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P; Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $12.84 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 93,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 411,594 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.76M, down from 505,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, up from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.17 million shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $331.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 172,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares to 438,498 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

