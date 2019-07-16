Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc; Suvretta Capital Management Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $52.28 Million; Valuation Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $366.02. About 811,579 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3556.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 13.11M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,475 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 8,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,485 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M. Shares for $2.30 million were sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings.