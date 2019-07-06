Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Held by Macquarie Group Ltd; Shelton Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $7.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 3,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,917 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, up from 62,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $245.22. About 675,899 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 23,442 shares to 896 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was made by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 567,518 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Greenleaf has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wade G W & Inc holds 0.08% or 2,696 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cetera Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,636 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,889 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 2,244 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.06% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hallmark Mgmt holds 0.21% or 6,388 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il invested in 0.28% or 7,969 shares. Lynch Assoc In owns 16,232 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. 365,399 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). City Com has 598 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.