Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Held by Blue Edge Capital Llc; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose, Polen Capital Management Trimmed by $202.90 Million Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819.28M, down from 7.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 1.01M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,197 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 billion, up from 2,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $389.93. About 977,721 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 420,808 shares to 9.54 million shares, valued at $1.66B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 135,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 67,666 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth Bank Of stated it has 28,497 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,000 shares. City Hldgs owns 17,318 shares. Kdi Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.9% or 116,748 shares in its portfolio. 300 are held by Kings Point Cap Mngmt. Earnest Limited Liability Company owns 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.62% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2.19M are owned by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com has 1.8% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 423,191 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 121 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1.80 million shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 61,900 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 177,381 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 29.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Lc accumulated 992 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.98 million shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 5,755 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 1.2% or 4,880 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3.25M shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 146,805 shares. Smithfield Company holds 1,557 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Windward Mgmt Ca reported 2.53% stake. 39,064 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. Northern Tru holds 0.27% or 3.15M shares. Rbo Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hanlon stated it has 4,686 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 1.09% or 94,867 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 31,768 shares. Bennicas & invested 1.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 1,391 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $720.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,765 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN).

