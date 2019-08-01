Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Raised by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; Proshare Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03 million, up from 31,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 70,360 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 8,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 72,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.56. About 2.74M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 12,200 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,600 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 29,998 shares to 64,470 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 24,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

