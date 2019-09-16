Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Lifted by Adirondack Trust Co; Calamos Advisors Decreased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position as Market Value Declined

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $389.57. About 305,474 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 8,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 301,835 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12 million, down from 310,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 3.17 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Partners Ma holds 1.33% or 29,523 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Llc owns 0.36% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,220 shares. First City Cap holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,597 shares. Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd holds 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 3,470 shares. Lincoln National Corp holds 33,592 shares. E&G Lp holds 0.31% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 435 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 21,620 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.22 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 38,074 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 131,952 shares. Moreover, Bollard Gp Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,921 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) by 475,000 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 98.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Lc stated it has 152,068 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.18% or 2,471 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Ltd has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 12,161 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Management stated it has 9,798 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 858,215 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 875,021 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 14.66 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,600 shares. Mariner Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 217,401 shares. Hexavest invested 0.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.29% or 5.00 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 11.65 million shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 187,626 shares. Sailingstone Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 116,006 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio.

