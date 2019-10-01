Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Increased by L & S Advisors Inc; As Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Share Value Rose, Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Increased Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 295% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 16,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,658 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, up from 5,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.18. About 1.17 million shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 523.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 8,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 9,667 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 1,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $189.7. About 449,886 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

