Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc; Hartline Investment Has Decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding as Stock Rose

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Beacon Finance Gp reported 1,653 shares. Century Companies owns 983,215 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 249,593 shares stake. Cambridge Trust Company invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Capital Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Cap Interest Invsts has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.20M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 9,522 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 2.67 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability holds 2.18% or 60,008 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Company invested in 1,214 shares. First Financial In has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Centurylink Management Company invested in 4,512 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 325,909 shares. Aviance Lc reported 1,968 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Michael H. Ambrose Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,629 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00 million. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 2,632 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 7.33M shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Stelac Advisory Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,425 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 1.54% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tci Wealth holds 573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 498 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Profund Advsr Llc owns 9,210 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 112,527 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 4,384 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.06% or 225,037 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. The insider McDonald Scott sold $1.02M.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,330 shares to 65,484 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Phoenix-Based Lovitt & TouchÃ© – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & Mclennan to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc – Business Wire” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh brings together cyber insurers to evaluate what works – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.