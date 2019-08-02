Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose While Webster Bank Trimmed Position by $1.91 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Raised Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $1.95 Million as Valuation Declined

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 2.75M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $363.09. About 1.20M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Inc reported 15,000 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,368 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 583,527 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 166,617 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shelton Capital holds 0.01% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 50,021 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 58,945 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.03M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 129,600 shares. Amer Comml Bank holds 42,195 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Cna Corporation has invested 1.68% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,387 shares to 142,860 shares, valued at $40.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,314 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lord Abbett & Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 109,153 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot invested in 0.51% or 25,852 shares. Capital Growth Limited Partnership invested in 1.85% or 100,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.19% or 13,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 43,021 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 75 shares. World Invsts stated it has 1.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wms Prns Limited Co holds 1,142 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 22,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 4,880 shares stake. Whalerock Point Ltd holds 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,260 shares. Of Vermont reported 12,462 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 744 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTIP) by 17,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.23 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.