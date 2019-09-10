Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased Its Position; Ecor1 Capital Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 457,090 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $375.45. About 358,538 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,772 shares to 239,635 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,809 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 236,779 shares. Somerset Trust Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated invested in 2,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Choate Invest accumulated 1,270 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 3,195 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Strs Ohio holds 0.16% or 114,965 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 119,290 shares stake. Stadion Money owns 3,295 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 4,970 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Al invested in 16,344 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 20,853 shares. Franklin Resources owns 681,931 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 1.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.25% or 4,204 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC had sold 725,008 shares worth $71.27M.

