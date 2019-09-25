Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose While Stadion Money Management Has Cut Stake; Assetmark Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake by $15.18 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 110,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 120,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 2.84 million shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $389.17. About 1.19 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 17,650 shares to 381,497 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 29,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CBND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap LP has 40,481 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 0.39% or 45,000 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bath Savings reported 1,811 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 9.66 million shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc invested in 2,222 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Btr Capital holds 0.33% or 4,851 shares in its portfolio. Bell Financial Bank owns 0.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 689 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 3,195 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 679 were accumulated by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Pillar Pacific Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,507 shares. Bb&T reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.49% or 25,381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 200,842 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.34 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 8,289 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.48% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Caprock Gp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,810 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 0.15% or 134,806 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 49,247 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 5,640 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il accumulated 16,127 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prudential reported 0.13% stake. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co holds 2.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 106,232 shares. Goldman Sachs has 1.95M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 169,005 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.72 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 452,812 shares to 722,246 shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lcap Gr Etf (SCHG) by 14,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.