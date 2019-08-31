Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Webster Bank Has Trimmed Position by $1.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 52,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 372,573 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,786 shares to 190,777 shares, valued at $49.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 6,126 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 81,326 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,142 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wagner Bowman Corp owns 1,724 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 6,294 shares. 18,806 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability reported 9,793 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.21% or 4,810 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale accumulated 4,970 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,195 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 1,310 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs reported 833 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 344,998 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 139,248 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 27,335 shares to 36,688 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 2,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 94,107 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 8,456 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Limited Co has 10,859 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 12,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas-based Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Massachusetts Services Company Ma has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 1.02M shares. Ar Asset Management Incorporated reported 21,000 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 401,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru reported 0.09% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 17,915 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na.