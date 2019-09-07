Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Webster Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $1.91 Million; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shares Declined, Dean Capital Management Boosted Stake by $361,184

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 692,997 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 285,254 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “State Department clears $8B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed wins $347M Army hypersonics contract – Washington Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 28,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTIP).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru Inc invested 2.84% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,021 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 1.52% or 13,744 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.16% or 36,204 shares in its portfolio. Monroe State Bank & Mi holds 0.19% or 2,001 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 0.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,204 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bokf Na has invested 0.73% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 134,340 shares. Cypress Funds Llc, a California-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited accumulated 1,317 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs has 730 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 4,771 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has 21,552 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 49 are held by Parkside National Bank &. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated owns 17,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 57,810 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com holds 58,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 2,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 183,133 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 905,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.11% or 81,428 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 14,627 shares in its portfolio. Dean Capital Mgmt has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 393,543 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 13,298 shares to 6,702 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,935 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).