Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.35 Million as Share Value Rose; As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose, Dudley & Shanley Upped Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $367.57. About 991,510 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 3.53 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 137,081 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 626 shares. Farmers State Bank stated it has 23,673 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.81% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Forbes J M Llp holds 0.15% or 13,060 shares. Hl Serv has invested 2.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 12,056 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Com has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moody Financial Bank Division invested in 0% or 3,011 shares. Burns J W And owns 6,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ci Investments Inc holds 73,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.1% or 330,871 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 18,453 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,644 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M.

