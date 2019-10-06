Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Boosted Holding; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position as Share Price Rose

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 97,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 389,884 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.62M, up from 292,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 8,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 428,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.65 million, down from 436,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 53,783 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $29.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 44,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiex Us (ACWX).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $640.95M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 16,063 shares to 28,835 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 177,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,261 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).