Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Spc Financial Boosted Holding; Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Shareholder Hartline Investment Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 1.17M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,277 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $370.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $8.09 million were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z) by 37,559 shares to 166,333 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 128,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,480 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

