Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased Position by $566,400; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,385 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 23,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 335,190 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 401 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 12,249 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 23,584 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Inc has 0.31% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fosun holds 2,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd holds 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 129,151 shares. 16,779 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Synovus Corp accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Uss Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.28% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 49,000 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 69 shares. 72,004 are held by Sei Invs. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited invested in 32,478 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 7,506 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,432 shares.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ILF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Ma has invested 1.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Linscomb Williams holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 18,877 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,800 shares. 42,970 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes Company has invested 1.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Diversified Company invested in 0.02% or 1,214 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc owns 112,458 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 650 shares. Private Ocean Lc has 387 shares. National Bank Of The West reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Virginia-based Yorktown And Research has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Keating Inv Counselors, Florida-based fund reported 24,064 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of stock or 1,354 shares.