Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $723,600; Bank Of America (BAC) Stake Held by Burns J W & Co Inc

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 2,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 134,340 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.33M, down from 136,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $380.27. About 331,475 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 26.62M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Farmers Company owns 10,938 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Woodstock holds 0.79% or 159,145 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation accumulated 8.94M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc invested in 1.11% or 9.20 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc invested in 1.13% or 338,902 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 22.75M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Inc holds 26,648 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc stated it has 48,975 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. 1,354 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech Inc owns 4,504 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 21,759 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 35,071 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De holds 0.13% or 152,144 shares. Moreover, Private Capital Advsr has 1.47% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 16,168 shares. Personal stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pinnacle Assoc owns 33,589 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,465 shares. Old Dominion Capital invested in 2,329 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 760 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 777,338 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co owns 13,043 shares. 25,852 were reported by Moors And Cabot.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 23,945 shares to 41,623 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 87,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

