Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder National Pension Service Has Increased Stake; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Has Boosted by $6.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

National Pension Service increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 9,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,111 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.48M, up from 248,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual holds 13,043 shares. 16,344 are owned by Birmingham Al. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 875 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,966 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 504,422 shares. 446 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation. Bp Public Limited Com holds 26,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 344,998 shares. First City Cap Mngmt holds 1.22% or 5,632 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 27,185 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Tru Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,357 shares. 84,259 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd. Canandaigua State Bank Trust holds 14,358 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A.