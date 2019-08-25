Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Its Position by $345,000 as Share Price Rose; As Paccar (PCAR) Share Value Declined, Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed by $415,140 Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 295,916 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, down from 302,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 1.44 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Inc New York has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,833 shares. Bluestein R H invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Farmers And Merchants Inc has 1,596 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers has invested 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fincl Architects stated it has 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 308,302 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 6,401 are owned by Bailard. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 100,386 shares stake. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 4,217 shares. 1,346 are held by Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company reported 54,753 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,110 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.05% or 16,883 shares. Moreover, Yhb Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 2,326 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,232 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moody Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 271 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 0.05% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 7,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 123,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 565,300 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co holds 3,223 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,988 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 239,165 shares. First Washington holds 131,051 shares or 4.53% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 53,599 shares. Amp owns 92,578 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 123,273 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $100.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

