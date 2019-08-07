Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Increased Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased Its Stake by $936.00 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 645,601 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 16.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 12,592 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.59% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 166,300 shares. Peoples Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 450 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.14% or 1,789 shares in its portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca owns 56,671 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Incorporated owns 772 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 100,267 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 19,292 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 4,021 shares. Cibc World Inc owns 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 83,188 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Company stated it has 3,921 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces US Missile Defense Agency Awards it $320M Contract to Evolve Foundation of Ballistic Missile Defense – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces Missile Defense Agency Awarded it $240M Contract to Support BMDS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.1% or 101.48M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins owns 60,000 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 20,148 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. California-based Eqis Inc has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation Of America De invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Inc invested in 52,352 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 29,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 0.14% or 2,061 shares in its portfolio. 282,890 are owned by Renaissance Group. Moneta Group Incorporated Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Glenview Financial Bank Dept has 5.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Trustco Commercial Bank N Y has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davenport & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.42M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.