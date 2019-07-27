Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Boosted by Drexel Morgan & Company

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 30,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,500 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 4,929 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 94,003 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 36,512 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 45,000 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Dallas Securities holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 675 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 163,239 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 4,371 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Whittier Trust has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.48% or 325,909 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.32% or 222,665 shares in its portfolio. 16,668 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corporation N Y holds 1,257 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock.