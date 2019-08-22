Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Position by $1.30 Million; As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lowered Position by $400,386

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 2.59M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 4,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 30,228 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 25,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $384.65. About 399,910 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Corp stated it has 13,555 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stanley accumulated 5,737 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.65% or 4,136 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 1,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 10,578 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 39,016 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Icon Advisers invested 0.39% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). L & S Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 5,483 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 113 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. 2,322 are held by Fincl Services. 129,441 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,891 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 66,789 shares to 712,343 shares, valued at $78.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).