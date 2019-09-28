Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Position by $2.20 Million; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Shareholder World Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NXPI) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 2,218 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 6,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,996 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 13,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Money Mngmt Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 11,909 shares. 548 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Co. Founders Ltd Co invested in 2.23% or 17,258 shares. Raymond James holds 0.26% or 502,588 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 774,269 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 5 shares. Bogle LP De has invested 0.7% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.45% stake. Moreover, Delphi Management Inc Ma has 1.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,596 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 167,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 59,424 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 16,250 shares. California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lvw Advsrs Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 21,081 shares to 37,291 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.59M for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

